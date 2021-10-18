WMS Partners LLC Has $645,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.03. 75,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

