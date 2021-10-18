WMS Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,220,357 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,220,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,925,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,538. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29.

