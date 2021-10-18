WMS Partners LLC Sells 104 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.19. 194,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,819,381. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $347.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

