Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 764,330 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 764,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,000. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt comprises about 2.3% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.60% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,659,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,226,000 after buying an additional 27,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,418,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,942,000 after buying an additional 314,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after buying an additional 231,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after buying an additional 908,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.59. 10,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,372. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $308.67 million for the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

