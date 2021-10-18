Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Grows Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 265,667 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems comprises about 4.8% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,521. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.