Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,325,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,720,670. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $805.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

