Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.10 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $477.01 or 0.00770564 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00066225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00100751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,761.64 or 0.99769257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.32 or 0.06038847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,678,864 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars.

