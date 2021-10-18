WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$175.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on WSP Global to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$160.17.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$163.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$159.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$144.69. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$82.95 and a 52-week high of C$170.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.4799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.13%.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.