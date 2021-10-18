X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in X Financial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in X Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. lifted its position in X Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the period. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of X Financial stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. X Financial has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $232.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

