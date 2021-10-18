XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO Sells $272,512.50 in Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $272,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, John Simard sold 18,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $229,860.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, John Simard sold 39,286 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $489,110.70.

On Tuesday, October 5th, John Simard sold 14,218 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $179,999.88.

On Friday, October 1st, John Simard sold 19,684 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $260,419.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Simard sold 16,396 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $219,870.36.

On Monday, September 27th, John Simard sold 29,890 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $442,670.90.

On Friday, September 24th, John Simard sold 11,418 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $165,446.82.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $202,873.26.

XBIT opened at $13.21 on Monday. XBiotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 60.47%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 72.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the first quarter worth $173,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the first quarter worth $203,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

