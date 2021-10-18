Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,187,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

XEL stock opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

