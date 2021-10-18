Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Update

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the September 15th total of 586,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

XENE stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $186,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

