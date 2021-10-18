XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of XPS opened at GBX 141 ($1.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The stock has a market cap of £289.26 million and a P/E ratio of 32.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.88. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00).

In related news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total value of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

