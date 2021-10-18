Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.11). Aethlon Medical also posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Aethlon Medical stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 2,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $52.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.54. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $12.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 408,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.