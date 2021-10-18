Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FENC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $9.19 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $239.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 33.11 and a current ratio of 33.11.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

