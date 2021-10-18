Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.78 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -165.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $92.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

