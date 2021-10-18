Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.55 Million

Brokerages predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report sales of $82.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.84 million and the highest is $83.71 million. QAD reported sales of $76.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $337.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.82 million to $343.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $366.73 million, with estimates ranging from $362.13 million to $374.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:QADA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,202. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. QAD has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.28 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QAD by 130.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in QAD by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in QAD in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

