Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million.

A number of research firms have commented on RDUS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of RDUS traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,865. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Health in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 89.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Radius Health in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $275,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

