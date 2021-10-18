Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.99 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $18.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $572,588,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.91. 2,804,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $141.33 and a 12-month high of $200.92. The firm has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

