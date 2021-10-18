Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million.

Several brokerages have commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In related news, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,753 in the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 2,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

