Zacks: Analysts Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Boise Cascade reported earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $15.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $15.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,139. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

