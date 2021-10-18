Zacks: Analysts Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce sales of $255.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.87 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $187.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.19 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 273,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,124. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $332.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.