Zacks: Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $116.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $116.60 million. International Money Express posted sales of $95.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $445.50 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $500.55 million, with estimates ranging from $493.20 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

IMXI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.01. 191,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,614. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

