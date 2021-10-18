Zacks: Analysts Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPI. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 797,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 55,584 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,724,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. 3,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,455. The company has a market capitalization of $579.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

