Zacks: Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.51. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

LSTR stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.13. 2,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,121. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $122.63 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.