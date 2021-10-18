Zacks: Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report $18.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.10 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $76.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $82.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.45 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 174,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,524. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

