Zacks: Analysts Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OI. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,336. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. FMR LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after buying an additional 6,051,501 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after buying an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

