Zacks: Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $690.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post sales of $690.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $719.80 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $731.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $77.67. 1,351,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,445. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.