Zacks: Analysts Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Announce -$7.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to announce earnings of ($7.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($9.90) and the highest is ($5.99). RenaissanceRe reported earnings per share of ($2.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 201.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RNR. decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $147.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $185.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

