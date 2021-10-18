Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce $441.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $438.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.80 million. CDK Global posted sales of $493.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 11,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,616. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in CDK Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

