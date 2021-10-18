Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 63,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,535. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $253.49 million, a PE ratio of 265.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 89.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 55.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 60,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 182,708 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.