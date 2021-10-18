Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.09.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 845,512 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after acquiring an additional 767,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

