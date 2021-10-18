Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. 14,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 136,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after buying an additional 641,114 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.