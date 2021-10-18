Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $62,960.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and have sold 153,266 shares valued at $1,616,438. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 111,017 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

