Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Post $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $56,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

