Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Genesco posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCO. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCO traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $59.49. 132,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $67.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $898.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

