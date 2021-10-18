Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.