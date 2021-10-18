Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post $2.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.89. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $223.47 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $192.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

