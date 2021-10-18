Zacks: Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $5.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.53. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $19.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $21.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $18.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average is $102.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.