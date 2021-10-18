Zacks: Brokerages Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. PCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $20.51 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $304.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

