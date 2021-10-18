Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 477,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 75,473 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2,665.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 673,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 649,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

