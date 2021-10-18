Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, HSBC started coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts predict that Natura &Co will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 763.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 531,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 63,763 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 131.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Natura &Co by 39.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

