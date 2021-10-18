Zacks Investment Research Lowers MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

MAG opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.2% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

