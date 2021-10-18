Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

TMHC stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

