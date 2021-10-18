Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Hold

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $99.77 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

