Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $1.79 on Thursday. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.23.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. Equities analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the second quarter valued at $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 190,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

