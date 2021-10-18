Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Piper Sandler

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $174.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $8.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $84.92 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,760,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.