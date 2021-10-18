Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ZFSVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ZFSVF remained flat at $$423.35 on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $450.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.04.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.