$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Antares Pharma also posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.54 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.49.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

