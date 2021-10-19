-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Inseego posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 264,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inseego by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Inseego by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Inseego stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 920,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,076. The company has a market capitalization of $653.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. Inseego has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $21.93.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

